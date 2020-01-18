|
DAVID MILROY LOVEJOY, 54, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home. David was born October 31, 1965, in South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Lovejoy family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020