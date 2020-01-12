|
|
DAVID PAUL WATSON, 48, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away at home on December 28, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland, OH, on October 11, 1971, to Kathy Hamilton and Varrell Phillips.
David graduated from Conquerors Christian School, North Charleston, WV, was a member of North Charleston Apostolic Church, and worked at Charleston Plastering. He also enjoyed motorcycles, remote control cars, and art.
Survived by his wife, Tara Watson; children, Tristen Woodson of St. Albans, Ethan Paul Watson of Cross Lanes and Lindsay Watson of St. Albans; mother, Kathy Hamilton of Cross Lanes; father, Varrell L. Phillips of Sissonville; siblings, Nicole Newcomer of St. Albans, Christy Phillips of Sissonville and James Hamilton of North Carolina; nephew, Shawn Newcomer of St. Albans; nieces, Sophie King of St. Albans and Caylith Phillips of Sissonville; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
Please visit www.acofwv .com for more information.
Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303, is honored to serve the Watson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020