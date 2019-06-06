Home

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Pax, WV
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mount Olive Church
Strange Creek, WV
David "Bruce" Reichard

David "Bruce" Reichard Obituary
DAVID "BRUCE" REICHARD, 65, of Strange Creek, formerly of Pax, died June 4, 2019. Two memorial services will be held. The first memorial service will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Pax. The second memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Mount Olive Church, Strange Creek. A gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to service at Mount Olive Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019
