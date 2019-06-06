|
DAVID "BRUCE" REICHARD, 65, of Strange Creek, formerly of Pax, died June 4, 2019. Two memorial services will be held. The first memorial service will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Pax. The second memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Mount Olive Church, Strange Creek. A gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to service at Mount Olive Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019
