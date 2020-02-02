|
DAVID ROBERT MARION, 70, of Ripley, began a new adventure on January 26, 2020, as a result of a traumatic fall within hours of losing the love of his life, Victoria Stone Harris. Dave and Vicki had been partners for more than a quarter of a century.
Dave was the son of Grover and Virginia Marion and grew up running the streets of Marmet with a group of kids that morphed into life-long friends.
He is survived by his "Peach," Laura Beth and her husband Paul Franckowiak, and grandson Sam Dogias of Niskayuna, N.Y. Dave could not have been prouder of his daughter, whom he raised to be a responsible, independent, empathetic, and self-reliant adult. Dave was known to complain that God gave him too many sisters. Left to celebrate the life of their brother are Rachelle Marion, Jennifer Belcher, Cindy Smith, Barbara Miller and Susan Knight. Also left to celebrate is the brotherhood formed of necessity are brothers-in-law Buz Smith, Kenny Miller and Tony Knight, who referred to one another as "Brother." He is also survived by a nephew and a host of nieces.
Dave played a huge role in the lives of Vicki's daughters, Stacy Bridgette (Matt), Alexandria, and Lucinda Harris. He was a grandfather to Lydia, Amelia, Maggie and Charlie, spending many hours with them.
Dave was a graduate of East Bank High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. David was a strong union man and a member of Teamsters Local 175. He was a Master Mason in the Salina Lodge #27 and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was retired from UPS.
Dave was a very charismatic person, always pulling a prank or telling a joke. He never met a stranger. He left many a victim of snipe hunts in his wake. April Fools will never be the same, but, his younger sisters will no longer be afraid in the dark. Dave was a staunch Democrat who frequently attended rallies and volunteered on numerous campaigns. Be afraid, be very afraid, as now he is a "supernatural" Democrat.
Over the past couple of years, Dave and Vicki had become gypsies. Dave did the driving, pulling a motor home to various locations as he supported Vicki in her dream of being a travel nurse. They roamed a variety of states making friends and creating memories accompanied by Dave's faithful canine companion, Jack.
Dave was a master storyteller. We would like to invite you to a celebration of his life at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, at the Scottish Rite, 406 Capitol Street, Charleston, W.Va. Be prepared to share a story or memory of Dave.
Dave was a connoisseur of obituaries, scouring them daily. Brother, we hope we did you proud!
Walk in the sunshine!
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020