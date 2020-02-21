|
|
DAVID ROBERT MARION, 70, of Ripley and Marmet, West Virginia, began a new adventure on January 26, 2020.
His family and friends will be celebrating the life of this charismatic prankster at 5:30 p.m. today, February 21, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 406 Capitol Street, Charleston. Please join us in memorializing this character as we send him on his way. Be sure to bring your sense of humor and be willing to share your memories of Dave. (Hey, he's gone, so we don't think he can get you back.)
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (rarediseases.org) or The Fix'em Clinic, 102 Dee Dr., Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020