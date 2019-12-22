|
|
DAVID W. COMSTOCK SR. 92, of Peach Ridge Road, Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House West after complications from a fall.
He was a retired contractor and builder and enjoyed Ham Radio.
He is survived by son, Bill (Deborah) Comstock of Winfield, and daughter, Pam (Eddie) Thompson of Hurricane; one grandson and two great-grandsons; and brother, Earl Comstock Jr. of California.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019