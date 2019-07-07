

Dr. DAVID W. WILLIAMS, 60, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, at his home in Winchester, Kentucky.

David was born and raised in St. Albans, West Virginia. He was a professor at the University of Kentucky and Director of the University's Robinson Center for Appalachian Resource Sustainability in Breathitt County. He was committed to his love of research and teaching in the Plant and Soil Sciences Department.

In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by four children, Bobby (Whitney) Williams, Sarah (Patrick Davis) Williams, Meredith (Ryan) Lamkin, CJ Tapp; one sister, Susie (David and son Jeff) Given, of St. Albans; and five grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents whom resided in St. Albans: Robert (Bob) Williams and Billee F. Williams; and sister: Patty.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice East for their dedication to patient comfort.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, July 14, at the E.S. Good Barn on the University of Kentucky's campus from 2 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory of David Williams to either the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture "Robinson Center Gifts Fund"; University of Kentucky CAFE Office of Philanthropy and Alumni, 1451 University Drive, Lexington, KY 40546; or Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.