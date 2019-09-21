|
DAVID WAYNE CARR, 59, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born in Charleston to the late Albert and Freda Pauley Carr Sr.
David was retired from South Charleston Housing Authority in Maintenance.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Amber Carr, and brother, Clyde Carr.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Carr; daughters, Shana Ashley of Culloden and Taylor Carr of Charleston; stepson, Phillip Keeney of Diamond; grandson, Emerson Ashley; five brothers and six sisters.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Bob Jett officiating. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 21, 2019