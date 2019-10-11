|
|
Dr. DAVID WAYNE DOCKERY, 64, of Princeton, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born April 20, 1955, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he was the son of the late George Jackson Dockery and Annie Magdalene Brown Dockery.
David was a 1973 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School and a 1977 graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He earned a Master of Divinity (1980) and a Doctor of Ministry (1985) from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
David served as pastor of Highland Creek Baptist Church in Martinsville, Indiana (1978-1981); associate pastor of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia (1981-1986); pastor of Fairlawn Baptist Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia (1986-1990); and pastor of First Baptist Church in Princeton, West Virginia, since July 15, 1990.
David is survived by his wife of 42 years (June 25, 1977), Maribeth Halsell Dockery; his daughter, Lydia Ruth Dockery Parkey, her husband Justin, their two sons, George Ellis Parkey and Thomas Edgar Parkey of Jonesboro, Arkansas; his son, Andrew David Dockery, his wife Maggie, their two sons, Jackson Calvin Dockery and William Andrew Dockery and their daughter due in February 2020; two sisters, Linda Griffin and her husband Mike of Northport, Alabama, and Rebecca Sikora and her husband Jim of Huntsville, Alabama, their children and grandchildren. David is also survived by the Halsell family and his church family.
The celebration of David's life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at First Baptist Church in Princeton, with the Rev. Branan G. Thompson and Pastor Andrew S. Maynor officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 1116 Mercer St., Princeton, WV 24740.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October, 12, from 1 p.m. until service hour at the First Baptist Church in Princeton.
Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton, West Virginia. To view a video tribute to David, or share condolences with the family, please visit www. bailey-kirk.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019