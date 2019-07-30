Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Shockey

Send Flowers
David Wayne Shockey Obituary
DAVID WAYNE SHOCKEY, 38, went home to be with The Lord on July 26, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30 at noon at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Ravenswood Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or the Roush funeral home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries