DAVID WILLIAM RADFORD, 88, of Belle, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at home following a long illness.
David was a retired warehouse worker for Libby Owens Ford, a member of Elk River Nazarene Church, Libby Owens Ford Retirees Group, Garrison Avenue Reunion Group, and loved playing Santa Claus at various functions.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Lola Radford; and parents, Tom and Ruth Beaver Radford.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Leah Ann Guthrie; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanna and Richard Stowers; grandchildren, Justin (Nichole) Stowers, Chad (Angela) Stowers, Destiny McNeely; great-grandchildren, Abel and Lola Stowers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Tim Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Tuesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019