DAVY LEE BURDETTE, 88, of Culloden, passed away from this world in peace July 14, 2019, after a short illness. Born May 9, 1931, to Carl and Jewel Burdette, Davy was a lifelong member of the Laywell Church of Christ.

An Army veteran, Davy served during the Korean war as a medic treating burn victims of that conflict at Fort Sam Houston, TX, and in Heidelburg, Germany. He was a well-known barber in Culloden and Teays Valley for many years and was employed by the Putnam County Board of Education as a school bus driver until he retired in 1995. In later years, he was a member of the Putnam County Democrat Club and the WV Beekeepers Association, along with the Putnam Co. Assoc. of Retired School Employees, on behalf of which he dedicated much time to lobbying for increased legislative support for its members. He loved gardening, homemade ice cream, and WVU football, and could be relied upon throughout his life to lend a helping hand and understanding heart to his beloved family, friends and neighbors.

Davy was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Billy, Phil and Gerald Burdette; sister, Leona Miller; and son, Jeffrey Marshall Burdette.

He is survived by brothers Boyd of Princeton, Max (Joyce) of Columbus, OH, and Forrest Gene of Barboursville. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is also survived by his wife of 65 years, Imogene (Miller) Burdette; sons, Mark Burdette (Louisa) of Scott Depot, Clark Burdette of Culloden; and daughter, Gretta Russe (Jeffery) of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, July 18, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV, Biff Larch presiding. Visitation with friends and family will take place two hours before the memorial, from 6 to 8 p.m. Military honors will conclude the service. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019