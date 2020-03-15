|
|
DAWN MARIE (CLARK) JORDAN, 43, of Hurricane, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
Dawn is a graduate of Hurricane High School, class of 1995, and was a substitute Teachers Aide for Putnam County Schools. Dawn's life is a tribute in itself to the dedication she so humbly exhibited to her family and friends. Her passion to always make sure everyone was taken care of remain unmatched.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Clark Sr.; and her grandparents, Franklin and Vivian Rose.
She is survived by her husband, Clinton Jordan; her children, Katelyn and Seth Jordan; mother, Darlene (Russ) Boyle; brothers, Larry Clark Jr. and Jeffery Rodes; sisters, Tabitha Rodes and Christine Clark. Dawn also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
We will never be the same without her, but Dawn's legacy will live on thru our acts of kindness toward others.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Allen Funeral Home and burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020