DAYTON ANTHONY "TONY" CAMPBELL, age 63, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., and Rockwell, N.C., died on January 27, 2020, after a long illness.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Parry Campbell. He is survived by his parents, Doris and Dayton Campbell; sister, Victoria Casey, (Al Sines); sons, Ron Anthony (Tara) Campbell, of Salisbury, N.C., and Adam J. Campbell, of Snowshoe, W.Va., and St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter, Elizabeth P. Campbell, of Charleston, W.Va.; nephews, Brian Casey and Devin Casey: and six grandchildren.
Tony enjoyed tennis. swimming, mathematics, coin collecting, and thumb wrestling. He will be remembered for his big smile, his friendliness, and his love of the ocean.
As per his request, his ashes will be scattered in the ocean. and he will become as one with the sea.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020
