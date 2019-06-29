|
DEANNA SUE MORRIS, 72, of Hickory, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, on June 25, 2019, at the Frye Medical Center, Hickory, N.C. She was born December 27, 1946, at High Coal, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil and Betty Henderson Wiseman.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Morris; daughters, Betty Morris Scott, Melissa Morris Teague; a son, James S. Morris; granddaughters, Elysha J. Morris, Melanie N. McNeely; and great - granddaughter, Arya Jolley.
Graveside services will be held at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, June 30, in the Adkins Cemetery, Naoma, with Rev. Larry Kinder officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Adkins Cemetery.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www. armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019