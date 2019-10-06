Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanne Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanne Parsons


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanne Parsons Obituary

DEANNE PARSONS, 81, died peacefully at home in Hurricane on October 1, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on March 24, 1938, in Charleston, WV. She was a Christian and a member of Forest Burdette Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and loved animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Parsons; parents, J.W. Farley and Vera M. Farley; sister, Binda G. Farley; brothers, B. Craig Farley and Max W. Farley.
She is survived by sons, Sidney R. Parsons (Jill), D. Kevin Parsons (Bonnie) and Mark B. Parsons (Jennie); nine grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service for family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to your local Humane Society.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Parsons Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now