DEANNE PARSONS, 81, died peacefully at home in Hurricane on October 1, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on March 24, 1938, in Charleston, WV. She was a Christian and a member of Forest Burdette Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and loved animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Parsons; parents, J.W. Farley and Vera M. Farley; sister, Binda G. Farley; brothers, B. Craig Farley and Max W. Farley.
She is survived by sons, Sidney R. Parsons (Jill), D. Kevin Parsons (Bonnie) and Mark B. Parsons (Jennie); nine grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service for family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to your local Humane Society.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Parsons Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019