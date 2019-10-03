Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Bailey Obituary

DEBBIE BAILEY passed on to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was a beloved daughter to Imogene Groggs; sister to Carol (Gary) Shoaf, Sandra (Tony) Groggs, and Frank (Stephanie) Groggs Jr.; mother to four boys, Wayne (Angela) Mullis of Elyria, Ohio, Kevin (Karli) Mullis of Mantua, Ohio, Kris (Erica) Bailey and Kevin (Jacky) Bailey of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Lil Kevin, Caiden, Shelby, Emma, Hayedyn, Isabella, Melissa, Roberta, and Donte; and cherished friend to so many more.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Groggs, and husband, Donald Bailey.
Celebration of Debbie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va. Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now