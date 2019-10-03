|
DEBBIE BAILEY passed on to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was a beloved daughter to Imogene Groggs; sister to Carol (Gary) Shoaf, Sandra (Tony) Groggs, and Frank (Stephanie) Groggs Jr.; mother to four boys, Wayne (Angela) Mullis of Elyria, Ohio, Kevin (Karli) Mullis of Mantua, Ohio, Kris (Erica) Bailey and Kevin (Jacky) Bailey of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Lil Kevin, Caiden, Shelby, Emma, Hayedyn, Isabella, Melissa, Roberta, and Donte; and cherished friend to so many more.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Groggs, and husband, Donald Bailey.
Celebration of Debbie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va. Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019