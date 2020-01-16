|
DEBORAH BUNNING, age 71, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents Audrey and Thomas Nicolas and brother Thomas Nicolas. Survived by ex-husband, Don Bunning; children, Julie (David) Sentelle and Jeff (April) Bunning; siblings, Wendy Boys, Richard Nicolas, Bonnie Gilman, Randy Nicolas and Roger Nicolas; grandchildren, Nicolas and Sam Sentelle, and Aidan and Ryan Bunning.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Tidd Family Funeral Home with crematory, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where a memorial service will follow at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
