Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Bunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Bunning Obituary
DEBORAH BUNNING, age 71, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents Audrey and Thomas Nicolas and brother Thomas Nicolas. Survived by ex-husband, Don Bunning; children, Julie (David) Sentelle and Jeff (April) Bunning; siblings, Wendy Boys, Richard Nicolas, Bonnie Gilman, Randy Nicolas and Roger Nicolas; grandchildren, Nicolas and Sam Sentelle, and Aidan and Ryan Bunning.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Tidd Family Funeral Home with crematory, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where a memorial service will follow at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -