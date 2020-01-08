|
DEBORAH M. "DEBBIE" HOWINGTON, 67, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 6, 2020.
She was longtime member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, and had recently retired from Highland Hospital, having worked in the billing department. Debbie had previously worked for Don's Disposal Service and Bob Evans Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. and Gladys White; brothers, Thomas White and Alvin White.
Surviving, daughter, Kimberly Warren; brothers, Jimmy White, Donald White (Judy); sisters, Cora Ann Pearson, Patty Bollinger (Terry); grandsons, Alex Warren, Joshua Warren, Ryan Warren; great - granddaughter, Evie Warren; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020