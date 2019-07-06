

DEBORAH MARIE TIGNOR, 55, of Charleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital.

Deborah accomplished many of her life goals. She was a licensed massage therapist, with degrees in advanced reflexology, and mother massage (Massage during pregnancy). She then went on to achieve her LPN and her RN, where she graduated in the top four of her class with all honors. She also achieved certification in Techniques in Endourology, Hazards of surgical smoke, and Basics of Electrosurgery. She was in the process of achieving her goal in obtaining her bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a career woman with a long job history in both retail and the medical field, finishing her career with CAMC Plastic Surgery Center.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Jett; father, Alvin Justice; grandparents, William and Marie Lewis, Tom Justice, and Goldie Justice.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Brian Tignor of Charleston; her sons, Nathan (Sarah) Jett of Amma, Andrew Tignor of Clendenin, and her recently adopted child, Derrick Fouty of Elk. She is also survived by her mother, Edith Justice of Charleston; sister, Sandy Jones; grandchild, Ariel Grace Jett; and niece and nephew, Ben and Abby Jones.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV 25302.

The service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, with pastors Randy Ledsome, Chuck Pennington, and Austin Harper officiating.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Elk Hills Memorial Park. The procession will leave Hafer Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

