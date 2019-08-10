|
DEBRA ANN "DEBBIE" (ROBINSON) CAMPBELL, 57, of Charleston, W.Va., peacefully passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born July 27, 1962, in Charleston, W.Va., Debbie was the daughter of the late Rev. Marion A. Robinson and Barbara A. Robinson. She was preceded in death by her father.
Debbie graduated from Dupont High School, Class of 1980. After she graduated high school, Debbie attended Glenville State College. She was currently employed by Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayetteville, N.C. where she was a financial aid advisor. Debbie attended Evans Metropolitan A.M.E Zion Church where she was a faithful servant and the youth director.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Roaul "Rudy" Campbell; her sons, Justin Campbell and partner Lindsay Tyler, Cumberland, Md., Aaron Campbell and wife Alisha Campbell, Charleston, W.Va.; her mother, Barbara A. Robinson, Charleston, W.Va.; her siblings, Anita Robinson and Saundra K. Robinson, both of Charleston, W.Va., and David Robinson and wife, Janet Robinson of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by her grandbabies, Isaiah Campbell, Sierra Campbell, Braylon Campbell, Monroe Campbell, Arianna Campbell, Aamir Campbell, and soon-to-arrive grandbaby; and many other extended family and friends she treated like family.
Debbie had a zest for life. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and "Nanny," always present, supportive, and loving. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to see family and friends. She loved sharing her passion and knowledge of cooking and getting together with family and friends. She had a passion for fashion and jewelry, that she passed down to her granddaughters. Her faith was very important to her and reflected in everything that she did. Debbie had an infectious smile and laugh that will be missed by all who knew her. Her spirit and love for life will live on through all the lives she touched. If there is one thing that Debbie would want us all to remember is for families to come together and cherish life's precious moments because they are truly "diamond minutes and ruby seconds."
A viewing will be conducted at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, WV 25301, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, with the funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.
