DEBRA ANN (CHANDLER) LIPSCOMB, 67, of Institute, West Virginia, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Debra was born June 18, 1952, the oldest of six siblings, in McDowell County. She was educated in the Kanawha County School system; a graduate of Dunbar High School and she also attended West Virginia State College. While in high school, she met William "Billy" W. Lipscomb, Sr., married on August 1, 1970, and from that time they would simply be known as "Billy and Debra."
At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and served the Kingdom in various capacities. She was a founding member of Restoration Praise Temple as a church mother. Debra worked a few years in the banking industry until retiring from Harambee Learning Center, an initiative of KISRA, as a tutor / mentor after 16 years of service. She was a member of the West Virginia State Kanawha Valley Alumni Chapter and the W-Club.
Debra was preceded in death by her grandmother Ollie Trent, her step-father Henry Chandler, her biological father Wendell Seay and mother Armelia Pannell.
She leaves those who honor and cherish her memory including her husband, William W. Lipscomb, Sr.; her children, William (Quaralend) W. Lipscomb, II and Krista (Carl) Chadband; her pride and joys are her grandchildren: Julius, Jeremiah, Ameris, Jaylen, and KJ; her brothers, Clarence (Spud) Jock, and Lenox Chandler; her brothers-in-law, Warren Lipscomb, Hamilton (Paula) Lipscomb, Robert (Diane) Lipscomb; her sisters, April (Charles) Singleton, Crystal Williams, Brenda Adams, and sister-in-law, Marion Lipscomb-Cunningham; her dear friends, Beverly (Greg) Day and Sandra (Deotis) Brown, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and certainly friends.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a private ceremony for the immediate family. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.
Preston Funeral Home is handling all the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020