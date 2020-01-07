|
DEBRA S. JOHNSTON, 57, of Poca passed away at home on January 4, 2020.
Debra was a gentle, kind, loving lady who always had a full family, loved gardening, and loved her dog "Simi". Her unique personality and love of laughter made her the lady that everybody fell in love with. She always spoke of her fond memories of growing up in Princeton, WV especially of swinging from pine tree to pine tree. Debra was an avid reader.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter Tessa Johnston and husband Paul Barber.
Honoring Debra's wishes she will be cremated, and service details are incomplete at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Debra's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020