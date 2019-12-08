Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
Debra Kay Goodson Obituary

DEBRA KAY GOODSON, 62, of Leroy, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born December 24, 1956, at Charleston, a daughter of Martha Francis Holley Bolyard and the late Bobby Lee Durst. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring, and nurturing lady who had a love for her Lord and family. She loved to be outside gardening and going to the beach, which was her happy place. She also enjoyed shopping and decorating, especially for Christmas, which was her favorite time of the year.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert E. Goodson Jr.; children, Brittany Moon (Joshua), Holli Crosier, and Rob Goodson (Brenna); mother, Martha Bolyard; brother, Randy Durst; grandchildren, Addison, Garett, Caleb, Carter, Macin, Hayden, Ellie, Hudson, Halle, and Marnie. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be on the family property at a later date.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019
