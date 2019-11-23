Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Debra Lynn Leedy Obituary

DEBRA LYNN LEEDY, 59, of Campbells Creek, passed away on November 20, 2019.
She was retired from The Office of Judges as a lifelong employee of the State of West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Laura Anderson and Claude Anderson; step mother, Dolores Anderson; and brothers, Larry, Gary, and Stephen Anderson.
Debra is survived by her husband, Clyde Leedy Jr.; children, Melissa Miller (David), Alan Leedy (Brittany), and Aaron Leedy; sisters, Pennie Anderson (Edward), Lisa Anderson, Lesli Wright (John), and Amy Duncan (Jon); grandchildren, Jillian, Chloe, and Elias; lifelong friends, Terry and Ronnie Tignor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
