Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Debra Lynn Pauley


1956 - 2019
Debra Lynn Pauley Obituary

DEBRA LYNN PAULEY, 63, of Apple Grove, formerly of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gene Cordell and Delores Nidy Cordell; her brother, Randy Cordell; and her precious daughter, Deann Pauley.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Carlos Pauley of Apple Grove; daughter, Carla Waugh of Apple Grove; granddaughters, Geena Wears of Fraziers Bottom, Maggie, Emmie, and Jonnie Dawn Waugh, all of Apple Grove; great - grandson, Parker Wears of Fraziers Bottom; her sister, Susan Bailey of Bidwell, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own; and many more family and friends.
Debra attended Herbert Hoover High School and was a homemaker. She loved her life serving God and always had a helping hand. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Pt. Pleasant, W.Va., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, with Chuck Elkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., prior to the service, on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Debra's memory to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
