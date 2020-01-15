|
DEBRA LYNN (RHODES) WEBSTER, 67, passed on January 12, 2020, at Bellaire at Devonshire, as the result of a rare, decade-long neurological / dementia disorder.
She was born in 1952 in Braxton County to the late Floyd Earl Rhodes and the late Zelda (Wilson) Rhodes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert John Webster Sr., in 2014. She will be remembered as a loving daughter and sister who cherished her family and friends and her beloved home state of West Virginia.
A 1970 graduate of Braxton County High School, she earned a Bachelor in Music degree from West Virginia University in 1974; she later acquired a Master's in Arts in Education from George Washington University in 1979, and a certification in Educational Administration and Supervision from Bowie State University in 1991. She had an intense passion for education and touched the lives of many students and co-workers during her 30 - year career with the Prince Georges County, Maryland Public School System.
Debbie was an active and faithful member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in College Park, Maryland, where she was a member of the choir for more than 30 years. A highlight of her life was the choir's week-long residency at Westminster Abbey in August 1985, performing daily as a substitute for the vacationing Abbey Choir. Upon retirement to South Carolina in 2005, she became a member of the Grace Episcopal Church and its choir in Camden. She also was a member of the Chamber Choir of Kershaw County.
Her memory will be cherished deeply by her surviving family members, brother, Gary Rhodes (Patsy); sisters, Marilee Bright and Starla Jarrell (Dennis); two nephews and three nieces; two great nephews and three great nieces. Also surviving are a stepson and his wife, a stepdaughter and her husband, and three step grandchildren.
The family continues to gratefully acknowledge the loving, patient, and consistent quality care that Debbie received during her five - year residency in the Memory Care wing of Bellaire at Devonshire.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, W.Va., with Rev. Linn Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton. Family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. till service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debbie's memory would be appreciated to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020