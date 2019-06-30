

DEDE "DENICE" (LAWMAN) CARNEY left this life on Friday June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarice and Walter Lawman of Charleston.

She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and West Virginia University with degrees in Education and Counseling. She did post graduate work at various other universities and was proud to hold a National Counseling Certification, as well as serve as a school counselor in both St. Louis and Kanawha County schools for 35 years. Dede retired from John Adams Middle School in 2012 during her 19th year at that school.

She found the most joy in those who survive her, husband of 47 years, Joseph T. Carney; son, Chad Carney and wife, Karin of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jordan Carney; son, William G. "Bill" Carney of Charleston; brother, John B. Lawman and wife, Diane of Cross Lanes; sister, Debbie Lawman Miller and husband, Larry of Free Union, Virginia, as well as the feline members of her family.

Dede's remains have been cremated, but there will be a service to honor her memory in the chapel of Christ Church United Methodist Church, Charleston, at 12 noon Wednesday, July 3, with Dr. Jay Parkins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 (helping cats would be appreciated).

Dede's family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Steven Jubelirer, The Breast Cancer Center, HospiceCare, and others who have given assistance. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019