On August 1, 2019, at 12:22 a.m., surrounded by friends and family, DEIDRA K. (COOK) FLETCHER, of Nitro, W.Va., went to be with her God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eurania Francis "Sissy" (Smith) Cook, and her father, James Alfred Cook; sister, Melinda Cook (Donnie) Barns; and her brother, Fred Cook.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary Fletcher, and two sons, Justin (Amanda) Fletcher, their son Luke from Kihei, Hawaii, and Tristan Fletcher from Nitro, W.Va. She also had an "adopted" daughter Christina Nutter (John) McNealy, their two kids Cami and Maddie of Cross Lanes, W.Va. Deidra loved those two kids and did everything with them. She is also survived by her sister, Mary E. "Libby" (Pete) Chandler from Tornado, W.Va.; brother, Jim "Bub" (Marsha) Cook from Spencer, W.Va.; also including numerous nieces, nephews and many other loved ones.
She brightened up any room she walked into and never met a stranger. She lived to help others and always had a warm non-judging shoulder to cry on and unload your problems. She loved babies and kids, I don't think anyone was ever more excited about new baby news. She was affectionately known by all nieces, nephews and every kid she met as the kissy monster.
She was way more than an aunt to us. She watched over everyone. She was called mom by so many, she was always helping and defending all her "kids." She was the baby of the family so she was 12 years younger than my mom. So she was more like a big sister, protector in-chief to me and everyone she grew up around.
She enjoyed swinging, singing with the radio and watching people go in and out of the holler. She wore out so many swings and springs her dad setup heavy duty utility poles and commercial hooks to make her swinging safer since he knew she always had a swing full of friends and kids in it. Plus, we had to see how high we could swing, too.
I remember many a storm that she calmed me down, cooked for me and always had time for taking us for filling station candy. She entertained me with my favorite records and games. She did this all while being a typical teenager; going to school, dating, holler gossip. Oh yeah, we cannot forget talking on the phone. I can remember following the stretched cord of the hand set to see where she was hiding talking on the phone for hours. I couldn't guess how many phone cords she destroyed.
I remember anytime I wasn't around her I was begging my mom to go to my grandmothers so I could be with Deidra. When she went out on her own I can remember always calling trying to see when I could stay again.
Later on, when she moved to Houston, Texas, she ended up running a store selling baby supplies; she was perfect for that job, I'm sure she was as excited as most of the expecting mothers. Deidra had never met a kid she couldn't charm, love and bond with. It seemed like an eternity that she spent in Texas. I can remember keeping notes so when mom would finally let us call or Deidra would call I wouldn't forget a thing. I even wrote letters and was excited to get them from her too.
She finally moved back to local area. I was so happy and all us nieces and nephews were always wanting to stay. I know I spent most of that summer with her. I remember that Blue Thunder Bird and the excitement I felt when I saw it coming. I remember taking my VCR to her house to show her new episodes of our favorite shows.
I worked with her for a few years, we were best buds and kept Kmart running and always had solutions to all the problems we encountered. Then, she got a job as office manager of a new Kmart in Fayetteville, W.Va. So, I remember going to her house every holiday, birthday and any excuse we could think of just to see her.
Then, she got a farm out in the country, so we spent even more time up there working to make the house livable. It was a project but we made it amazing. She became a farmer rising baby chicks, flowers, vegetables and a kid she had waited her life for while she maintained a full time job.
Then, she got the opportunity to come back down to the Charleston valley. She worked for Kmart for a while again then went on to be the manager of Monsanto Credit Union in Nitro. She had so many members that she thought the world of. She had one board member she called Pop-Paw Mike. He became the dad figure that she sorely missed after her own dad passed away. She also had my mom Mary Chandler Libby that she always referred to as mom.
Deidra lived her life for babies, children, family and everyone she met. She gave everyone the same passion, care and love. She always made sure her kids had all their wants and needs met too. She loved to swim and play with her grandkids. She was still a kid at heart it wasn't long ago she was on a kids slide and fell off and broke a rib.
Deidra sure didn't get a good deal in the health category; she had horrible back pain, cancer, infertility issues, bile issues and then lung issues. It was so frustrating to see her go through all these issues. I would have easily given her any part of my body to make her well.
She has made my life better and knowing I had her unconditional, amazing love makes my life have purpose. I'm sure any one that took the time to know her feels the same.
There is a big sore hole left where she was the center of my world. It's going to be ruff knowing I can't just stop in and give her a trinket I found or just set down and say you will never guess what happened today. Send her a text or she sends me one if I hadn't checked in recently. I would get the text are you alright? What's going on?
I would go as far as saying if you met her. She left a memory, a warm feeling of care, compassion and love; not to mention a warm heartfelt hug and Kiss.
You will be missed greatly.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2002-20th St., Nitro, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the services in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens Red House, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is serving the Fletcher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019