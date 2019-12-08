|
|
DELANO L. "SONNY" COX, 86, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, passed away, December 5, 2019 at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Born March 20, 1933 in Roane County, West Virginia, to the late William "Curt" and Mildred Sinnett Cox. Sonny was a graduate of Walton High School in Roane County. While living at home he worked with his father and mother in their family store in Roane County. He later moved to Chesapeake and continued working with the Cox family businesses, retiring after 46 years of working and serving his community at Tom's Super Value. Sonny always considered his customers as family and knew everyone by name. Sonny attended the First Baptist Church of Chesapeake where he served his Lord and his church family as an usher and church bus driver.
Sonny was a veteran of the United States Army. He also, was a Master Mason of the Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158, a 32nd degree and 47-year member of the Scottish Rite, and a Beni Kedem Shriner. He was a former Chesapeake Town Council Member, and Chesapeake Citizen of the Year in 1996. He was active in his community, supporting and participating in many community events. He was an avid classic car lover and collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved working in the outdoors, especially at his family farms.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, William "Curt" and Mildred Cox and his wife, of 59 years Donna L. Rathbone Cox.
Left to cherish Sonny's memory are his daughter, Krista Cox, granddaughter, Ginny Milsap, and nephews John and Charles (Robin) Chalfant. Special friends Bo (Deena) Milsap and countless other remarkable and meaningful friends.
A visitation and celebration of life will be Thursday, December 12th at the Lisa B Curry Community Building in Chesapeake from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, December 13th at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet, at 12 p.m. with Reverend Don Toler officiating. Burial will follow at Gandeeville Cemetery, in Gandeeville, WV, where Masonic graveside rites will be conducted. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019