Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334

Delbert E. Wileman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert E. Wileman Obituary


DELBERT E. WILEMAN, 62, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Allen Wileman, sisters Elsie M. Leggett, Lois S. "Sue" Stancill, Lucy L. "Lou" Gerken, brother Allen M. "Bud" Wileman, Jr. and his beloved canine companion "Snowball".
He is survived by his daughter Kaylee E. Wileman, sister Eleanor J. Stambaugh and a host of nieces and nephews.
A time of gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro from 5 to 7 pm with a memorial celebration of Delbert's life beginning at 6:30 pm with Pastor Mike Hager officiating.
Delbert's wishes were to be cremated and then placed alongside his parents at Shepherds Hill Cemetery in St. Albans.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -