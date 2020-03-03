|
|
DELBERT E. WILEMAN, 62, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Allen Wileman, sisters Elsie M. Leggett, Lois S. "Sue" Stancill, Lucy L. "Lou" Gerken, brother Allen M. "Bud" Wileman, Jr. and his beloved canine companion "Snowball".
He is survived by his daughter Kaylee E. Wileman, sister Eleanor J. Stambaugh and a host of nieces and nephews.
A time of gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro from 5 to 7 pm with a memorial celebration of Delbert's life beginning at 6:30 pm with Pastor Mike Hager officiating.
Delbert's wishes were to be cremated and then placed alongside his parents at Shepherds Hill Cemetery in St. Albans.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020