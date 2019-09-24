|
Delbert G. Null
DELBERT G. NULL, 102, of Charleston passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a U.S. Army WWII veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW in Lancaster OH. He was a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church and retired from the Rayovac Corporation.
Born October 20, 1916 he was the son of the late George Null and Louetta M. Reed Null. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Opal Gay Null.
Survivors include his sisters, Mildred Deweese of Charleston, Doris Wolfe of Charleston and Luvada Counts of Liberty; brother, William Null of Alum Creek. Delbert is also survived by several nephews, nieces and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Given. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019