Delbert Harbert Obituary
DELBERT "DALE" HARBERT, 62, of Dry Branch, Kelly's Creek met his Lord and Savior Sunday morning, September 29th surrounded by family.
Dale was the son of the late Delbert "Deb" Harbert Sr., and Della Asbury Harbert.
Dale is survived by his twin sister, Gail Alford (Bill) and younger sister, Diane Harbert (Sandie); He was also loved and survived by his nieces and nephews, Danielle Irby (Matt), Justin Alford (Penny), Jason Alford (Ariel) and Josh Harbert; His great nieces and nephews are Ashley and Andrew Alford, AJ, Titus, Jeremiah Irby, Carter and Lincoln Alford.
Dale graduated from Sissonville High School in 1975 and was a member of the Carpenter's Local Union 1159. He was passionate witness for the Lord, an avid hunter/fisherman, a beekeeper and a proud WVU fan.
Dale was a member of Kelly's Creek Community Church. One of his favorite verses was John 11:25- Jesus said unto her, "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live."
Dale will be greatly missed by his family and friends!
Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice Care West for their wonderful care of Dale during his illness.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
