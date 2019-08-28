Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Lee Rose


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert Lee Rose Obituary
DELBERT LEE ROSE, 73, of Charleston, was born December 22, 1945, and passed away August 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee and Alma (Keeney) Rose.
He served in the United States Army and was a disabled veteran.
He is survived by two sisters, Phyllis (Charles) Cunningham of Liberty and Erma Moles of Campbell's Creek, Charleston.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty, followed by a short memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now