|
|
DELBERT LEE ROSE, 73, of Charleston, was born December 22, 1945, and passed away August 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee and Alma (Keeney) Rose.
He served in the United States Army and was a disabled veteran.
He is survived by two sisters, Phyllis (Charles) Cunningham of Liberty and Erma Moles of Campbell's Creek, Charleston.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty, followed by a short memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019