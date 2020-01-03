Home

Della (McCune) Clendenin

Della (McCune) Clendenin Obituary
Della (McCune) Clendenin

DELLA (McCUNE) CLENDENIN, 65, of Cross Lanes, passed away December 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Seay of North Carolina; son, Adam Clendenin of Cross Lanes; sister, Betty Harper of Charleston; brothers, Bob and wife Frances McCune of Beckley, Donald McCune of Kenna and James Ed McCune of Charleston; five beautiful grandchildren; and special niece, Robin.
The Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Church of God on Chandler Drive, Charleston, with Rev. Tim Warden officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020
