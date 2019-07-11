DELLA JANE CLEMENS, 74 years of age, of Canvas, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Ivan S. and Anna Mae Justus James and was born at Cottle on June 26, 1945. She was retired with BB+T Bank after 31 years and was a member of Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church in Canvas.

Della was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Surviving are: her husband,

David, son, David Jr. and his wife Kim of Alabama; daughters, Kimberly Cadle and her husband, Rudy of Canvas, Tammy O'Dell and her husband Eddie, of Mt. Nebo; brothers, Johnny James of Ohio and Henry James of Nettie; sisters, Loretta Borchers of Craigsville, Cookie Hodges of Tioga and Velda Malcomb of Camden-on-Gauley; grandchildren, Heather Tucker, Gregory McCutcheon, Stephen O'Dell and Kelsey Cadle and great granddaughter, Emma Tucker.

In keeping with her wishes, graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin with Pastor Charles Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to .

