DELMA LEE TAUPRADIST, 73, of Charleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House, West in South Charleston.
Delma was born April 22, 1946, in Seth, to the late George and Lona Eskins.
She was a 1964 graduate of Sherman High School.
Delma was a loving, wife, mother, sister and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Genevieve "Bug" Eskins, Madeline Eskins and Margaret Giles; and brother, Estel Eskins.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Parinya "Toppy" Taupradist; daughter, Araya Taupradist; son, Wacharah "Wachy" Taupradist, all of Charleston; nieces, Patricia Jarboe of Seth and Debbie Kinder of Bloomingrose, Kathy Irey of Marion, Ohio, and Elaine Belcher of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Eric Miller of Seth, and Wayne Dolan of Chesapeake; adopted brother, Bernard Lee Eskins of Spring, Texas; as well as a host of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Roger Eskins officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may also be made in memory of Delma: American Diabetes
Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle #404, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020