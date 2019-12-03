Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
DELMA L. (nee DAILEY) STULL, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 30th, 2019 at age 78. She now resides in her heavenly home with Jesus
Delma was born to Leonard and Delitha McCallister on September 9, 1941 in Charleston, WVa.
In addition to a dedicated and loving mother, Delma also loved gardening. She enjoyed watching the birds and butterflies that surrounded her flowers. Her children and grandchildren remember her for her amazing cooking and sense of fashion. In her last days she remained comical and caring to those around her.
Delma joins her spouse, Thomas Stull, her parents Leonard and Delitha McCallister, brother Wayne McCallister, brother Phillip McCallister and granddaughter Megan Townsend in heaven. She is survived by sisters Diana McNamara and Deidra McCallister, brother Dwight McCallister, daughters Lisa Sterling and Trina Dailey, son Gregory Dailey, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Honoring our Mother's wishes there will be no public service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Delma's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com
Psalm 91:11 For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
