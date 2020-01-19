|
1924 - 2020
DELMER C. FISHER, 95, of Charleston, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Delmer was born on November 11, 1924, to the late David F. and Myrtle Wriston Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed, Floyd, Jim, and Vaden; and sisters, Noca, Cleo, Palma June and Valma. Delmer was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Edna.
He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Parsons of Sissonville; son, D. David Fisher (Sheila) of London, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kimberly Arthur of Sissonville, Joshua Workman (Jo) of South Charleston, and Isabella Hampton of London, Kentucky; and great-grandchildren, Chesnee Nicole and Seth Alan Arthur of Sissonville.
Delmer worked for many years for True Temper and was one of the last people out of the plant when it closed. Following his retirement from True Temper, he worked for and retired from the City of Dunbar. Delmer faithfully attended the Chandler Drive Church of God for over 60 years and you could always find him on the front pew. Delmer loved to hunt and fish, and he could fix almost anything.
Arrangements are in the care of Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020