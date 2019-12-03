Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
DELMER CLIFTON MANGUS, 96, of Sissonville, passed away on November 30, 2019 at his residence. Born on June 29, 1923 in Jackson County, WV, he was a son of the late Charles Mangus and Materna Haynes Mangus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Wandling Mangus; 4 brothers, 5 sisters, and one granddaughter.
Delmer is survived by his children, Jerry (Peggy) Mangus of Daytona, FL, Delmas (Joyce) Mangus of Parkersburg, WV and Brenda (Jerry) Haynes of Sissonville; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Rev. Al Mendez, officiating.
The family will welcome friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Mangus family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
