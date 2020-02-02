|
|
On January 28, 2020, surrounded by family, DELMER VERNON SMITH, "Buddy," left his earthly home to walk the streets of gold in Glory. Buddy was born in West Virginia to Estel and Bervil Smith on October 11, 1936. He was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his mother and father, his sweet sister, Norma Jean, and his favorite fishing partner, Frankie Griffith. His brother, Bertsil was waiting to laugh with him again, and his grandson, Blake greeted him with a warm hug.
Buddy's faithful testimony will make him deeply missed by so many, including: his childhood friend, high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 62 years, Lina Fay Smith.
Buddy was an amazing father to Barry Dale (Jeanie Hamilton) Smith. He was a cherished grandfather to Nikki (Brandon) Bays, Ben (Christy) Smith and Carissa Shirley. He was a great-grandfather of faith to Caleb, Olivia, Logan, Jacob, Andy, Evan, Matalee, Jenna and Lydia. Buddy loved his sisters, Helen McCormick and Karen (Bill) Wright, their lives were greatly touched by him. Buddy adored his family and cherished his time with all of his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Buddy was retired from the Labors Local 1353. He was an ordained deacon for over 40 years, a faithful Sunday school teacher and a lifelong member of the McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church.
Buddy was an avid outdoorsman and some of his favorite moments involved hunting for the perfect buck, fishing and camping on Williams River, or rabbit hunting with his dogs. His father taught him how to keep bees and he was a talented bee keeper his whole life.
The Birth and Death of Buddy's life are not nearly as important as all the days that he lived his life for Christ. He was faithful, showed integrity in his walk and was loved by so many.
A celebration of Buddy's life will be held Saturday, February 8, at 2 p.m., at the McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod, WV, with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield. Friends may visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Buddy with his family.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all of the love and care provided by Kanawha Hospice.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020