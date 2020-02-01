|
|
DELORES ANN McNEALY, 75, of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life-long resident of Nitro and a member of Manna Ministries in St. Albans. Delores was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, and great-grandmaw who loved all her family beyond measure. There were no in-laws in her eyes, they were all her children.
Delores is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dennis F. McNealy Sr.; her children, Dennis F. McNealy Jr. and wife Angela, James McNealy, John McNealy and wife Christina, Sherry Henderson, and Jessica Lovejoy; grandchildren, Megan Saunders and husband Tre, Cody McNealy, Joshua Henderson, Shaelyn Lovejoy, Sydney Lovejoy, Cami McNealy, Madi McNealy; great-grandson, Cade Saunders. She is also survived by her brother, David Douglas and wife Vicki, and sisters, Lillian Honaker, and Arvilla France and husband Chester, and a large assortment of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Delores' life will be held on Monday, February 3, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Cantley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and the service will start at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 1, 2020