|
|
DELORES EVA MASTERS, "Dee," entered this earthly life December 08, 1947, and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her daughters home January 22, 2020. At 5:43 a.m., my precious momma was set free and welcomed into heaven to be with the many friends and family that has gone on before her including, her beloved mommy Eva Belle (Frye) Masters, and her daddy James Ora Masters who she loved deeply and missed every day.
She leaves behind three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her daughter Valeria Jo Bibbee of Belva, WV, who will forever miss her, they held onto each other through everything endured even until the very end. Son-in law Mark Wayne Bibbee also of Belva, WV. Her son Shawn Westley Lawrence of Minden, WV, the baby of the family she always tried to protect, even from seeing the worst throughout her illness. Her daughter-in-law Misty Dawn Lawrence, who mom was very proud of her accomplishment in nursing. A son who lives in Indiana, Larry Dale Lawrence. Her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life, she was so proud of each of her "grandbabies" and loved them dearly, they are as follows: Madeline Grace Lawrence (Maddy), Lillian Belle Lawrence (Lilly), James James Bibbee, she was always so proud of his love and dedication to her. Katelynd Marie Bibbee and her children Kalyn Belle Bibbee, Sophia Victoria Grace Bibbee, and Alexander Wayne Clonch. Haleigh Cheyenne (Bibbee) Williams and her daughter Adalynn Paige Williams, Logan Wayne Bibbee, Faith Kathleen Bibbee, Hannah Shiloh Bibbee.
She was known by all who knew and loved her as "Dee". A graduate of Morris Harvey College, Charleston, WV. She went on to be a Licensed Practical Nurse. Later becoming an interstate truck driver in order to better provide for her children. She had a great talent for baking eventually opening her own cake decorating and catering business, Sugar Shack Inc. She was a very gifted decorative painter, loved teaching classes and selling her artwork. She was also very proud to have completed two editions of her family genealogy. Aside from gardening and spending time talking with her friends, she loved more than anything else being with her children and grandchildren.
Her faith and love for Jesus remained strong all the way to the end of her battle. She would always manage to look at you through all the pain and sickness and smile saying, "God is good". She was a friend to anyone who knew her and would help anyone out with anything they needed if she could, even going without herself to help someone else out.
Special heartfelt thanks to her loving friends and ministers, Pastor Sal Bria, Brother Pat Byrne, and Sister Martha Angel for taking the time out of your days to come visit and pray with my dear mom. For making sure her last and final wish of being baptized in the name of Jesus Christ was fulfilled. God was with her all the way and miraculously filled her with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost when she was baptized the night of January 17, 2020. Her daughter and family will forever be grateful to you for listening to the voice of God in a moment when her time was so short. Yes mom, God is good, He has set you free. Though you are going to be missed so deeply by all of us down here. Know we are happy that you are resting in the arms of your sweet Jesus. Until we meet again, we will love you always and forever, your loving family.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Glen Ferris Apostolic Church at Glen Ferris with Pastor Salvatore Bria officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020