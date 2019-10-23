|
|
DELORES GERTRUDE NICHOLSON, 78, of Campbells Creek, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born June 5, 1941, and was a full-time homemaker. Delores was a member of Springfork Missionary Baptist Church and devoted Christian, who loved her Lord and her church family. Her goal in life was to go to church and have all of her family and friends saved. Delores loved talking about her Lord and Savior.
Preceding her in were her husband of 49 years, Gerald L. Nicholson; baby daughter, Jerri Lee Nicholson; and parents, Rufus and Mildred Adkins Miller.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Delores is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Joyce Nicholson of Pinch; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Robert Green of George's Creek; grandchildren, Tabatha Green, Crystal Green and Christopher Green, all of Charleston; great - grandchildren, S. R. Richard L. Hedrick Jr., serving in the U.S. Navy, Natalia, Bryce and Lexi Green, and Seth and Genna Nichols; brothers and sister-in-law, Chester and Naomi Miller of Beverly, Ohio, George David Miller of Campbells Creek; eight nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the church.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019