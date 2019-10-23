Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Delores Nicholson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Springfork Missionary Baptist Church
Campbells Creek, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Springfork Missionary Baptist Church
Campbells Creek, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Gertrude Nicholson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Gertrude Nicholson Obituary

DELORES GERTRUDE NICHOLSON, 78, of Campbells Creek, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born June 5, 1941, and was a full-time homemaker. Delores was a member of Springfork Missionary Baptist Church and devoted Christian, who loved her Lord and her church family. Her goal in life was to go to church and have all of her family and friends saved. Delores loved talking about her Lord and Savior.
Preceding her in were her husband of 49 years, Gerald L. Nicholson; baby daughter, Jerri Lee Nicholson; and parents, Rufus and Mildred Adkins Miller.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Delores is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Joyce Nicholson of Pinch; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Robert Green of George's Creek; grandchildren, Tabatha Green, Crystal Green and Christopher Green, all of Charleston; great - grandchildren, S. R. Richard L. Hedrick Jr., serving in the U.S. Navy, Natalia, Bryce and Lexi Green, and Seth and Genna Nichols; brothers and sister-in-law, Chester and Naomi Miller of Beverly, Ohio, George David Miller of Campbells Creek; eight nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the church.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now