DELORIS JUNE GOFF, 77, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

She was born on March 9, 1942, in Charleston, to the late William and Oakley Westfall.

June retired from Ramsey Insurance Agency after a long career in the insurance industry. She was actively involved in cancer awareness groups. She was an avid gardener and was well known for her green thumb.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Crank; brother, Gary Westfall; and nephew, Cory Pennington.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Goff of Indialantic, FL; companion, Gene Ware of Charleston; nephews, Denver Pennington of Melbourne, FL, William Pennington of Melbourne, FL; and niece, April Westfall Scannel.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

A graveside service will be at a later date in Fountainhead Memorial Gardens, Palm Bay, Florida.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019