DELSIE FRANCIS STUMP, age 67, of Burnsville, departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following a short illness. Funeral service will be conducted at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Delsie F. Stump with arrangements.
