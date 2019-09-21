Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
Delsie Francis Stump Obituary
DELSIE FRANCIS STUMP, age 67, of Burnsville, departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following a short illness. Funeral service will be conducted at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Delsie F. Stump with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 21, 2019
