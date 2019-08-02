Home

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hickory Grove Church
Demma "Gaye" Walker


1937 - 2019
Demma "Gaye" Walker Obituary
DEMMA "GAYE" WALKER, 82, of Kenna, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 21, 1937, at Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Alford and Corda Skeen Miller. She was an animal lover, especially her cats, she also loved to cook and bake for everyone.
She is survived by her children, Dawna Paugh (Donnie), Penny Miller (Dana), Kim Starcher (Kirk), Todd Burdette (Missy), and Brad Burdette (Pam); stepdaughters, Julia Linzy (Duke) and Maria Deskins. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Elmer Lee Walker. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mank Miller, Richard Miller, and Billy Joe Miller, and sisters, Garnet Fields and Ginny Harrison.
The family would like to thank special caregivers Linda Moles, Debbie Taylor, and Brenda Kay Richards for their help and care of Gaye.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Hickory Grove Church, Kenna, with Pastors Delmas Moles, Billy Casto, and Kenny Asbury officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Kiser Cemetery, Kenna.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
