On Sunday, February 23, 2020, DEMPSEY STOWERS, age 78, of Clothier, received the reward he has strived 4,347 days for.
He was born September 7, 1941, at Bulger, W.Va., the son of the late Hurl and Gladys Linville Stowers. September 7 was a very special day to Dempsey. It was not only his birthday, but also the birthday of his precious granddaughter, Cassie. Sharing his birthday with her shows how deep his love for his family was.
Dempsey proudly joined the United States Marine Corps in 1960. He served for 23 years, retiring with the rank of captain.
Dempsey was a devoted Christian, asking the Lord into his heart on March 30, 2008, his 45th wedding anniversary. He loved going to church and worshiping with his many brothers and sisters in Christ at area churches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Hurl, Clyde, Eugene, Teddy, Charles, Tommy, Sebert, Bobby, and Joe; and sisters, Kay Bishop, Betty Walker, and Marvine Martin.
Dempsey is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Dillon Stowers; his son, Scott and wife Amy of Lynchburg, Va.; his greatest blessings, his grandchildren, Cassie and Dillon Stowers, also of Lynchburg. They were the light of his life and he truly enjoyed being "Papaw Dempsey." He also leaves behind a sister, Carol Riggs of Bridgeport, Conn.; and a brother, Dwayne and wife Kathy of Palm Harbor, Fla. Dempsey is also survived by lifelong friends Al and Lorraine Joye of Virginia.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Don Austin and Joe Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020