DENCIL "RAY" HALL of Arnoldsburg West Virginia, born December 14, 1938, passed away surrounded by his family at 80 years of age on November 15, 2019, at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Dencil and Ava (Helmick) Hall; his wife of 55 years, Beverley (Nester) Hall; and a brother, Dennis Hall. He is survived by his sister Helen Harris; children, Charlotte (Rick) Murphy, Donald (Connie) Hall, Lesa (Don) Mercer and Daniel Hall; grandchildren, Kerry (Miranda) Murphy, Terry (Miranda) Murphy, Andrew Mercer, Daniel Hall Jr., Brandon Hall and William Mercer; great-grandchildren, Jessie Murphy, Frank Murphy, Lucas Mercer; Lillian Logan and London Murphy and dear friend and companion, Nola Smith.
Ray loved the outdoors; working, hunting, fishing, gardening, farming and just sitting on the porch gesturing hello to all those passing by and spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. He loved to make everyone laugh with little tricks and stories. He enjoyed telling stories of his past and times long forgotten, hardships and happiness.
He loved listening to Bluegrass and Country music performed by his grandson Jr and several local artisans. He was a former long-time member of the Bear Fork Hunting Club. He worked in several different occupations but was primarily a dozer operator, pipe-liner by trade. He was a long time employee of Houchin Construction and was a 50 year member of the Operating Engineer Local 18.
He had a loyalty to the Arnoldsburg community. Helping his friends and neighbors whenever needed was common as he was always willing to help anyone in the community. One example of this was his being Charter member of the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia with Revs. Rick Matheney and Carl Marks officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Road Run Cemetery in Arnoldsburg. A gathering of friends and family will be at the Hall home following the services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019