DENCIL ROBERT BOARD, 38, of Alum Creek, died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Dencil was a graduate of Duval High School. He was a truck driver for Steve Hager's Trucking and was a former employee of the City of South Charleston, working at Little Creek Park.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Richard Board, and is survived by his father, Dencil L. Board, several aunts, uncles, extended family, and his "White Dog" Duke.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Mark Thaxton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 6, 2019